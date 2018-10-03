Peter Sagan reveals Slovakian champion’s jersey after three years in rainbow stripes

The former world champion has not worn a standard team jersey in seven years

Peter Sagan has lost the rainbow jersey, despite the feeling that he might just keep it forever.

After three years in the world champion’s stripes, the Slovakian will need a wardrobe change for the 2019 season.

But Sagan will not be making a debut appearance in the standard Bora-Hansgrohe kit, instead he has unveiled his new Slovakian national champion’s jersey.

The 28-year-old rode to a sixth national road race title in June, continuing his streak of avoiding the team kit.

Cycling Weekly reported earlier this year that the last time Sagan wore the (non-time trial) standard team jersey was the Tour de Suisse in 2011.

Riding that year for Liquigas-Cannondale, Sagan won stages three and eight, also claiming the points jersey – so he didn’t even stay in his standard issue kit past day three.

Sagan won his first national title a couple of weeks after that edition of the Tour de Suisse; the first of five consecutive victories in the race.

Both years that brother Juraj Sagan has held the National jersey – 2016 and 2017 – Peter has taken second and instead worn the rainbow stripes of UCI world champion – an honour that the 28-year-old clinched for the first time in 2015, again in 2016 and he currently wears the rainbow stripes from his 2017 win.

In this year’s 2018 Slovakian championship, Sagan rode 90km solo to finish two minutes ahead of his brother Juraj (Bora-Hansgrohe).

For 2019, Sagan has opted for a similar style to his previous world champs jerseys – mostly white with the Slovakian colours in bands across the abdomen.

Of course, the jersey comes with reminders of Sagan’s three World Championship wins on the sleeves and collar.

In a fitting tribute, Sagan handed over the world title to new champion Alejandro Valverde during the medal ceremony on Sunday.