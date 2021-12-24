Amy Pieters in an induced coma following crash

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) is in an induced coma following a crash during a training ride, which took place in Spain on Thursday.

The Dutch national road race champion has had an operation to remove pressure from her brain, and her team says it "will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage" when doctors wake her in a few days.

The team has said it will make no further announcements regarding the accident and has asked for privacy for all involved.

In a short statement released on Friday, the team noted: "Yesterday Amy Pieters was operated on her head in the hospital of Alicante. During this operation, the doctors took away the pressure in her head that was created by the fall. Amy Pieters will be kept asleep the coming days.



"When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage. Her family has travelled to the hospital."



They added: "At the moment, no further announcements can be made regarding the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone in Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family."

It was announced that Pieters had undergone surgery for a head injury on Thursday, following a crash within the national track team, who are on a training camp in Spain.

The 30 year old had lost consciousness after the crash, which took place near Calpe, and was taken to hospital in Alicante by a trauma helicopter.

Pieters is entering her sixth year with the team, formerly Boels-Dolmans. She has been Madison World Champion on the track for three consecutive years, alongside Kirsten Wild, and on the road won stage two of the Women’s Tour in 2021, finishing in Walsall, taking the win from a group of 10 riders after a relentless breakaway in poor conditions.

Cycling Weekly will publish information if and when further updates are made available. In the meantime, we wish Amy a swift and complete recovery.