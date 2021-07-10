Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio climbs to victory on Giro Donne stage nine summit finish
Race leader Anna van der Breggen retained her sport in the general classification after finishing third
By Owen Rogers
Former South African champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio took the biggest win of her career on Saturday, winning the mountain top finish at the ninth stage of the Giro Donne.
The SD Worx rider attacked with Trek-Segafredo’s Elisa Longo Borghini on the second of three categorised climbs during the 122km stage which began in Feletto Umberto, near the eastern city of Udine.
On the final, fearsome climb to Monte Matajur Moolman-Pasio dropped the Italian who was later caught by a small group including overall leader, Anna van der Breggen.
Indeed the maglia rosa finished third, retaining her overall lead, with Dutch compatriot Demi Vollering second, making it the second SD Worx one, two, three of the race so far. The same three women also continue to occupy all the podium places on general classification, with Moolman-Pasio in second place and Vollering third .
Briton Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) finished fifth cementing her fourth place overall, and with one day to go seems set to bag her best-ever finish in the race.
Full report and results to follow.
