Bahrain-Victorious rider collapses metres after Volta a Catalunya stage one finish and given CPR
Rider reportedly responded positively to treatment, now in hospital
A Bahrain-Victorious rider has been taken to hospital after collapsing from a suspected cardiac arrest just metres after the finish of stage one of the Volta a Catalunya.
Almost immediately after the finish line, the rider fell to the ground. He was attended to by medics within seconds and was promptly given CPR to attempt to revive him. It is said that he responded positively to the treatment and he is conscious. He was then taken away to hospital in an ambulance.
In the absence of official confirmation from the race and the rider's team, Cycling Weekly has decided not to disclose the rider's name out of respect.
There was, however, a notable air of eeriness at the finish on the Catalan coast, with one Bahrain-Victorious team official telling Cycling Weekly 10 minutes following the race conclusion that: "We're still waiting for news."
As medics put up blankets around the rider to prevent people taking photos and videos, one rider from a different team was seen crying and remained at the site for a number of minutes in shock.
More to follow.
