Benoît Cosnefroy denies Deceuninck - Quick-Step duo of Alaphilippe and Honoré to win Bretagne Classic
Deceuninck - Quick-Step looked like they were delivering another masterclass before Cosnefroy outsprinted the world champion to victory
By Jonny Long
Benoît Cosnefroy resisted the strength of Deceuninck - Quick-Step duo Julian Alaphilippe and Mikkel Honoré to win the Bretagne Classic in a two-up sprint against the world champion.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step had forced the pace on an unpaved section, forging clear alongside Cosnefroy and Tadej Pogačar, soon sweeping up the remaining breakaway riders of Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation).
Pogačar soon fell away, paying for his efforts on his return to racing, before eventually it was Cosnefroy against Deceuninck - Quick-Step, the peloton close behind but not close enough to close the gap.
Honoré dropped twice en route to the finale, Alaphilippe shaking his head to Cosnefroy when the Frenchman asked for a turn, Deceuninck - Quick-Step tactical sound once again, and the Dane getting back on.
>>> Jay Vine's impressive first Grand Tour podium 'smeared with embarrassment' after crash with own team car
It was clear this fight was between Alaphilippe and the Ag2r man, however, and the pair unleashed their sprints for the line, with Cosnefroy ahead but Alaphilippe coming back strong before the world champion relented, shaking his head as his compatriot took the victory.
Behind, Ethan Hayter sprinted to fourth from the peloton, just ahead of Arkéa-Samsic's Connor Swift, in a good result for the two British riders.
Franck Bonnamour, Jasper Stuyven, Valentin Madouas, Quentin and Giacomo Nizzolo filled the rest of the top 10, around 13 seconds behind Cosnefroy.
Results
Bretagne Classic Ouest France 2021: Plouay to Plouay (251km)
1. Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r Citroën, in 5-59-56
2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
3. Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at three seconds
4. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 13s
5. Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
6. Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9. Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM, at 16s
10. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-NextHash, at 17s
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
Van den Broek-Blaak takes the Simac Ladies Tour GC as Marianne Vos wins second consecutive stage
Sprinters’ teams make no mistake as the final stage ends in a bunch kick with British champion Alice Barnes second
By Owen Rogers •
-
Marianne Vos wins a brilliantly entertaining stage of the Simac Ladies Tour as the GC is rearranged
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak finishes third and takes the overall lead with one stage remaining
By Owen Rogers •
-
Geraint Thomas leads Ineos Grenadiers at upcoming Benelux Tour
The eighth stage race of the Welshman's season
By Jonny Long •
-
Vuelta a España: Fabio Jakobsen says he didn’t have the legs to sprint on stage 13
The Dutchman was dropped by his own lead-out train in the final
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Kadeena Cox takes gold with blistering world record breaking ride at Paralympics
'There should be no reason that the colour of your skin should stop you'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Lonneke Uneken takes a first WorldTour win on crash-defined stage three of Simac Ladies Tour
A huge crash at 5.8km to go takes out most of the peloton leaving only six women to fight for the stage and affecting the GC
By Owen Rogers •
-
Mathieu van der Poel will not race Benelux Tour, team confirm, but should recover in time for Worlds and Roubaix
The defending champion was hoping to ride the WorldTour race to prepare for the World Championships and Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan wants Niki Terpstra to continue at TotalEnergies rather than retire
The three-time world champion says he wants to talk to the two-time Monument winner if he wishes to continue riding
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •