BMC recalls Kaius 01 Bikes and Framesets due to fork steerer tube separation concerns

Swiss company recalls all Kaius gravel bikes and frames for inspection, and will replace all affected forks

BMC&#039;s Kaius 01 gravel race bike in action
(Image credit: BMC)
Adam Becket
By
published

BMC is recalling all of its Kaius 01 bikes and framesets due to reported issues with the fork steerer tube.

The Kaius 01 is a gravel race bike which was launched by the Swiss brand in September 2022. On Thursday, the company sent a worldwide email out launching the recall.

