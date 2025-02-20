BMC recalls Kaius 01 Bikes and Framesets due to fork steerer tube separation concerns

BMC is recalling all of its Kaius 01 bikes and framesets due to reported issues with the fork steerer tube.

The Kaius 01 is a gravel race bike which was launched by the Swiss brand in September 2022. On Thursday, the company sent a worldwide email out launching the recall.

The affected bikes will be inspected by a local BMC retailer or dealer, and if there is a problem, they will be replaced by a "more robust version".

The statement emailed out to customers reads: "BMC Switzerland has decided to voluntarily recall all Kaius 01 Bikes and Framesets for inspection, and if necessary, service by a BMC retailer or dealer. No other BMC products are affected by this voluntary recall.

"BMC Switzerland has become aware of a few instances where certain fork steerer tubes have separated under heavy duty riding conditions. While there are few reported instances to date, these instances are inconsistent with the standards that BMC holds itself to.

"BMC's driving force is to provide products that meet the highest performance expectations of both athletes and everyday riders," it continues. "With this in mind, BMC has decided that the best course of action is to recall all Kaius 01 bicycles for inspection, and to replace the affected forks with a more robust version.

"Please immediately stop riding your Kaius 01 bicycle and visit your local BMC retailer or dealer. The retailer or dealer will inspect your bike and determine whether the fork requires a replacement. If a replacement fork is required, the retailer or dealer will install the new fork at no cost to you.

"BMC apologises for the inconvenience created and will do whatever is in its power to solve all cases as fast as possible," the message concludes.

The recall affects the following models:

2023 Kaius 01 ONE

2023 Kaius 01 TWO

2023 Kaius 01 THREE

2024 Kaius 01 LTD

2024 Kaius 01 ONE

2024 Kaius 01 TWO

2024 Kaius 01 THREE

2026 Kaius 01 THREE

2026 Kaius 01 FRS