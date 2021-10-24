British men just miss out on Madison medal as Mørkøv gets gold for Denmark on final day of Roubaix Track Worlds

Ethan Hayter couldn't add a third medal to his haul in Roubaix at the Track World Championships, finishing fourth alongside Oliver Wood as the British Madison pairing just missed out on bronze.

The deficit to third-place Belgium was only four points as Italy took second and Michael Mørkøv and Lasse Norman Hansen won gold for Denmark.

"So proud of you Michael Mørkøv," Mark Cavendish wrote on Twitter to his Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mate, who had successfully defended his world title. "Nice little rainbow stripes for you and to go with your Olympic title. Welcome to the 3x World Madison Champion Club."

There were finals aplenty on the fifth and final day of competition, Lotte Kopecky beating Katie Archibald into silver in the points race and Kirsten Wild taking bronze. This is Archibald's fourth medal of the week, having taken gold in the Omnium and bronze in the Team Pursuit and Madison, before she won the final sprint in the points race to lift her up from third to second place.

“I’m really pleased, it’s almost like the harder it is, the happier you are. I really struggled there, and I think that was all I had," Archibald said afterwards. "When you’re fighting for something and you get it – maybe at 20 laps to go, I realised I was fighting for silver – so it felt like a victory.

“I’ve had such a good time this week, but it’s so emotionally draining, wanting something so bad. The most relief I get is during the race, when all you are thinking about is going hard and not about how much it is going to hurt afterwards. But the sweet relief we get for those 100 laps – it’s so worth it!”

Meanwhile, Harrie Lavreysen beat his compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in an all-Dutch final of the Men's Sprint competition, Sebastien Vigier (France) beating Stefan Boetticher in the bronze medal contest.

Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich then won the Keirin ahead of Japan's Mina Sato and YAna Tyshchenko of the Russian Cycling Federation, ahead the final event of these Championships, the men's Elimination Race.

The Italian Elia Viviani won gold, beating Portugal's Iuri Leitao and Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Cycling Federation). Britain's Ethan Vernon managed sixth.

The final gold for Germany in the women's Keirin helped them to top the medal table, taking six golds amongst 11 total medals to pip the Netherlands (5 golds and 10 medals) to the top of the standings.

Italy was third in the final medal table, France fourth and Great Britain fifth.