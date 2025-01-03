Brompton profits plummet from £10.7m to £4,600 as industry 'turmoil' continues

Folding bike company sold fewer bikes than expected in 'challenging year'

Brompton G Line in a wheat field
(Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Brompton’s profit margin has fallen dramatically, with the folding bike company making just £4,602 before tax in the year to April 2024, down from £10.7 million.

The bike manufacturer generated profits equivalent to the retail cost of two of its P Line folding bikes in the 12-month period, according to newly released company accounts. This marks a sharp fall after the business recorded pre-tax profits of £10.7 million in 2023, £7.3 million in 2022, and £9.6 million in 2021.

