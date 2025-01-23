Buy your next Wahoo or Garmin with your HSA/FSA funds: A guide to insurance-eligible fitness products

How to use your medical insurance plan to buy your next trainer, heart rate monitor, and more

Image shows the Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer
(Image credit: Future)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in How-to

Cycling electronics brand Wahoo announced today that its ecosystem of trainers and heart rate monitors is now eligible for purchase using one's Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA).

With this announcement, Wahoo joins Garmin, Whoop, Oura, and several other leading fitness brands in encouraging insurance companies to recognise their products as valuable investments in health and wellness, and thereby expanding access for consumers.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1