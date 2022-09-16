Cervélo recalls 2022 R5 and Caledonia 5s

Cervélo is recalling the 2022 models of the R5 and Caledonia 5s over concerns with the bicycles’ stem faceplate.

The recall started in the US and Canada but is now understood to be expanded worldwide.

All versions of the top-of-the-range R5 are being recalled, along with selected versions of the Caledonia 5s. This includes the framesets, along with the ST31 LT Stem in black.

Cervélo say customers should stop riding their bikes immediately and contact an authorised dealer for a free repair to replace the faceplate.

The Canadian company say that they are concerned that the issue could "lead to the handlebar slipping at recommended stem bolt torque levels" which increases the risk of a "rider losing control of their bicycle and falling".

The R5 is Cervélo's top climbing bike, as used by Jumbo-Visma to such good effect at this year's Tour de France, while the Caledonia 5s is an endurance focused bike.

The models that are being recalled all retail at over £8,000.

The affected bikes and parts are:

- The R5 Dura Ace Di2 in Five Black

- The R5 Red eTap AXS in Five Black

- The R5 Force eTap AXS in Lime and Black

- The R5 Ultegra Di2 in Lime and Black

- The R5 Ultegra Di2 in Five Black

- The R5 Frameset in Five Black

- The R5 Frameset in Lime and Black

- The R5 Frameset in Jumbo-Visma Replica

- The Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2 in Oasis

- The Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS in Five Black

- The Caledonia-5 Frameset in Aqua Pearl

- The Caledonia-5 Frameset in Five Black

- The Caledonia-5 Frameset in Oasis

- The ST31 LT Stem in Black

The statement from Cervélo reads: "There is an issue with the bicycles’ stem faceplate, which could lead to the handlebar slipping at recommended stem bolt torque levels, thereby increasing the risk of a rider losing control of their bicycle and falling. This recall does not affect any other Cervélo products.

"If you own a bicycle that is covered by this recall, please stop riding the bicycle immediately and contact an authorized Cervélo dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the faceplate. Cervélo dealers can be located at https://www.cervelo.com/store-locator (opens in new tab) or Cervelo.com (opens in new tab).

"Thank you again for visiting the recall page. The health and safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by these product recalls."

At present, the issue has just been announced officialy on US and Canadian bikes. Cycling Weekly understands that the recall will be extended further, with the UK also affected.