Claims against bankrupt Sir Bradley Wiggins’s estate double to £2m

Wiggins’s efforts to pursue money through the courts have been paused

Bradley Wiggins in 2023 wearing a black jacket
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
Contributions from

Claims faced by Sir Bradley Wiggins’s estate have doubled to almost £2 million in his ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

The 2012 Tour de France winner’s company, Wiggins Rights Limited, entered voluntary liquidation in 2020, with the former cyclist declared bankrupt earlier this year. At the time, Wiggins’s liquidators, MHA, claimed that his company owed £979,953.53 to creditors.

