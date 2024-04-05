Coming soon, Hard Miles is a true story film blending Breaking Away's spirit with a modern twist

The film stars Oppenheimer’s Matthew Modine and Lord of the Ring's Sean Astin

Actor Matthew Modine leads a paceline through the desert in Hard Miles
(Image credit: In Good Taste)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

For those who have been looking to relive the cinematic cycling thrill of the 1979 classic Breaking Away, the upcoming movie Hard Miles is for you.

Starring 2024 Best Picture Oppenheimer actor Matthew Modine, Hard Miles draws from the true story of the cycling team at Rite of Passage’s Ridge View Academy, a medium-security correctional school in Watkins, Colorado. 

