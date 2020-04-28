CW5000 members show us their bikes

We asked our CW5000 members on Facebook what bike they’re doing most of their miles on and they didn’t disappoint. Here is a selection of some of our favourites.

Emma Newman – Specialized S-Works Venge

Ali Mclean – NorthRoad Aero Disc (Jezebel)

Adrian Spratt – Viner Ultega Aero

Bradley Morrison – Specialized Venge

Chris Skelhorn – Van Nicholas Skieron

Steve Crawford – Giant Propel Advanced Disc 1

Ian Smith – Bianchi Aria Di2

Imogen Amelia Callaway – Trek Domane SL4/5 (Unicorn 🦄)

James Baldock – Carrera Karkinos (Clanky)

Jason Robinson – Giant Propel Advanced SL

John Griffiths – Pinarello a Dogma 65.1 (Pearla)

Jordan Noble Custom Pinarello Dogma F8 (Norma Jean)

Neil Stephen Glover – Vitus Vitesse Evo 2018

Neil Townsend – Spa Cycles Steel Audax

Rob Davidson – Lightweight Urgestalt

Ryan McGlen Canyon Ultimate CF SL 7.0

Scott Duncan – Cervelo R3

Simon Garrod – Giant TCR Advanced Pro Disc (Aini)

Vern Pitt – 2013 Cannondale SuperSix (Bruno)

Sign up to the CW5000 challenge and be inspired to ride further in 2020.

The CW5000 is an annual challenge to ride 5000 miles in 2020. Alongside this target riders are given monthly challenges to maintain their motivation. Keep an eye out for the April challenge for a chance to win one of five exclusive CW5000 pin badges which can only be earned.