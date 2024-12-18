Cycling legend Rik Van Looy dies aged 90

The Belgian won all five Monuments, a feat only achieved by three riders, among 161 professional wins

Rik Van Looy on the podium at the 1963 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Rik Van Looy, twice world champion, nicknamed the 'King of the Classics', died this week aged 90, according to reports in the Belgian press.

The Belgian dominated cycling in the late 1950s and early 1960s, becoming the first man - and one of only three - to win all five of cycling's Monuments, in a career which saw him win 161 times.

