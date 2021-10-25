Cyclist taken to hospital after brutal crash with spectator in Canary Islands

A cyclist and spectator suffered a brutal crash at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor Bike event in El Hierro, Canary Islands, on Saturday 23 October, near the finish line of the race.

The accident happened after the spectator attempted to cross the road when the cyclist was almost level with her. A few seconds prior a man had walked across the road at the same point.

Emergency services arrived at the incident by 3pm on Saturday after being alerted to the news that a cyclist had collided with a spectator.

A video shows spectators lining the finishing straight of the race, and consequently screaming in reaction to the forceful impact both people suffered.

The spectator's condition is unknown, with medics at the event assisting her at the scene. One local report claimed on Sunday that she had been airlifted to Tenerife due to her injuries, but these are unconfirmed.

The cyclist was taken to Hospital Nuestra Señora de Los Reyes, suffering from a moderate head injury.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency services coordination centre confirmed: “An injured cyclist in El Hierro has been taken to hospital following a collision with another person.

“The information we received was that the cyclist had run over another person during a sporting event. The cyclist appeared from a first evaluation to be suffering from non-serious head injuries.

“The woman who had been knocked over was treated at the scene by medical services covering the event.

"A police investigation into the incident is underway.”

While there were barriers on the course, and the finishing straight was barricaded, it appears some spectators decided to get closer to the action by taking advantage of space created by an advertising arch.

A total of 270 cyclists competed in the event, which ended in disaster right on the finish line.