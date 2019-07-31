Cyclist thrown over handlebars after being hit by driver that mounted kerb and ‘drove directly at him’

A cyclist was left injured after being thrown over the handlebars when hit by a driver that mounted the pavement and “drove directly at him”

Detectives have launched an investigation into the “unacceptable” and “very dangerous” incident, that left the rider with back and leg injuries.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, which happened in broad daylight on a busy dual carriageway in South Shields, near Newcastle.

Detective Constable Kelly Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was clearly a very dangerous incident that could have resulted in a very serious injury.

“A car has mounted the pavement and driven directly at the victim, who is fortunate to have escaped with just minor injuries.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will deal with anyone found to have been involved robustly.

“I would ask any members of the public who witnessed what happened or who have any information that can help with our investigation to get in touch.”

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, July 23 in John Reid Road in South Shields.

Police received a report that the driver mounted the pavement and collided with the cyclist, who was thrown over the handlebars.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries to his back and leg as the driver fled in the direction of Chesterton Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and give the reference 798230719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge 8716@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

Police released the public appeal on Monday (July 30) via Facebook.

Earlier this month, a BMW driver was jailed for 20 months after a terrifying hit and run that left a cyclist unconscious in the street.

Sean Fagan, 29, lost control of his car and swerved onto the wrong side of the road on Easter Sunday (April 21), hitting cyclist Josh Dey head on.