Dan Bigham and John Archibald boycott National 25 time trial over busy A50 road

Team Ribble riders Dan Bigham, John Archibald and Simon Wilson fmotwill boycott the RTTC National 25 mile time trial this weekend due to safety concerns over the use of the A50 course.

Ten time British champion Bigham has called for the national governing body, Cycling Time Trials (CTT), to put on more circuit time trials instead of favouring fast dual carriageway courses.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “[We] won’t be lining up on the start line. We discussed this with Team Ribble, and they’ve supported our decision.

“As a local road I drive on many times a week, it’s not one I’m willing to ride on.”

Bigham followed his message with the hashtag ‘more circuit TTs please’.

Archibald was second at the British Cycling National Championships time trial, losing out to Katusha-Alpecin’s Alex Dowsett by just six seconds.

The A50 has drawn controversy before, after residents began a petition to ban cycling on the the stretch of dual carriageway, which carries riders on the A25/11 course from just outside Derby to Uttoxeter.

The current male and female course records on the stretch stand at 45 minutes 29 seconds, by Hamish Bond, and 51 minutes exactly from Anna Turvey.

Though not the fastest course in the country (R25/3h records stand at 42-58 and 49-28), the Derby strip is popular among those looking to set a new PB.

Bigham said: “I get that people love to chase fast times. But fast courses are fickle thanks purely to high traffic flow,” he said – referencing the effect increased traffic flow has in decreasing rider times.

Multiple National champion and Commonwealth medallist Julia Shaw commented: “[I] Rode once on [the] A50 – never again. It’s a motorway in all but name. Nationals should not be about fast times and fearing for ones life.”

Discussing the choice of course, National Secretary at the CTT, Nick Sharpe told Cycling Weekly: “Yes, it is a dual carriageway course. But the event starts at 6am, on a Sunday morning. The last rider will depart at 8am, and be off the road by 9am.

“All CTT courses are risk assessed. At that time in the morning, the traffic on that course will be verging on non-existent, I would have thought. I can’t see why there are concerns.”

Bigham also called for more circuit time trials – saying: “Circuit TTs are much more enjoyable. They challenge all aspects of time trialling.”

The CTT has hosted the ‘Classics Series’ since 1995. This year the selection of six events on sporting courses was sponsored by cycling retailer Sigma Sports.