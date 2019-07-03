Driver jailed for 20 months after horrific Swain’s Lane hit and run on cyclist

A BMW driver has been jailed for 20 months after a terrifying hit and run that left a cyclist unconscious in the street.

Sean Fagan, 29, lost control of his car and swerved onto the wrong side of the road on Easter Sunday (April 21), hitting cyclist Josh Dey head on.

Medical student Mr Dey was left with brain injuries and a number of fractures as Fagan fled the scene of the crash, which happened in Swain’s Lane in London.

Fagan, of Regina Road, Islington, appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday (July 2), where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison, local newspaper Ham and High reports.

The court heard that Fagan had been in the pub prior to the crash but claims to have drunk only one pint of beer, saying he was distracted by his “worse for wear” passenger.

Judge John Hillen said: “It’s not known how much you had drunk and it may well be that it was your passenger who was worse for wear and you were taking him home.

“One might have expected any decent normal human being to have stopped at this point [after the crash]. Whatever your reason, you in fact did not do so.

Fagan’s BMW was also confiscated and he was banned from driving for 34 months.

The story emerged when Mr Dey released shocking footage of the hit and run, which happened at around 6.45pm on Easter Sunday in Swain’s Lane in north London.

Mr Dey, 22, suffered multiple injuries including fractures to his nose, ligament damage in his knee, a bleed on the brain, a fractured toe and bruising to his left leg.

After leaving hospital, Mr Dey reported the crime to police and was asked by officers to track down CCTV footage himself.

The Metropolitan Police released an appeal for information after the collision, which resulted in the arrest of Fagan in early May.

Fagan pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.