Dan Bigham announces Hour Record attempt
The aero specialist is targeting the British record, held by Sir Bradley Wiggins, before he goes for the World Record of Victor Campenaerts
Dan Bigham has announced he will take on an Hour Record attempt, as he tries to claim the British title currently held by Sir Bradley Wiggins.
Aero specialist and Ribble-Weldtite rider Bigham has been building towards a tilt at the World Hour Record, currently held by Victor Campenaerts, and the British record is the next stepping stone towards smashing the overall record.
Bigham’s attempt will take place on Friday, October 1 at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, as he is set to push off at 3pm British time.
He hopes to break the record set by Wiggins in London in 2015, as the Tour de France winner pushed 54.526km in 60 minutes during his effort.
Bigham, who finished 16th in the World Championships TT earlier this month, said: "The hour is an event I’ve always been attracted to. From my original #RaptorHour on Palmer Park in 2014, through attending Wiggin’s historical ride in 2015 and the numerous practice runs I’ve had since, the Hour continues to make me more passionate about finding out where my limits lie.
“This ongoing project has had a huge amount of support from many people and companies, for which I’m eternally grateful for all the time and effort they put in to help me and my ambitions. It’s unearthed so many new avenues for investigation and optimisation that have been thoroughly enjoyable in pursuing. Hopefully, I can put in the ride I know I’m capable of on Friday."
While the Grenchen velodrome does not sit at high altitude, unlike the Aguascalientes velodrome where Campenaerts set his distance of 55.089km, it is known for stable atmospherics that benefit riders taking on the Hour.
Bigham’s attempt also ties in with his partner Joss Lowden’s Hour Record ride this weekend, as she tries to beat the 48km women’s record currently held by Victoria Bussi.
If Bigham’s attempt is successful, he then plans to attempt the World Hour Record next year.
His coach Jacob Tipper said: "Dan's unique attempt at tackling this most prestigious of cycling records has been superb. No other rider takes such a holistic view on their own performance. Breaking down to the finest of details the requirements, the limitations, and the potential enhancements that can be made to be successful. While also allowing the freedom to experiment with different variables, some of which have failed, some of which may be revolutionary to the way the record is attempted. Without a doubt, this has been a wonderfully exciting project the full team are proud to be a part of, and we look forward to Friday in great anticipation!"
Here is a full list of the equipment Bigham will be using:
Frame: Argon 18 Electron Pro
Cockpit: WattShop Pentaxia Olympic basebar & WattShop Anemoi extensions
Crankset: WattShop Cratus crankset (170mm) and WattShop x New Motion Labs 64T chainring
Chain: Izumi Kai with WattShop Cratus treatment
Wheels: FFWD Disc-T SL with Vittoria Pista Speed 2.0 23c
Helmet: Kask Mistral
Pedals: Speedplay Aero
Skinsuit: Vorteq DB IND03 TT HR 01 01
Overshoes: HUUB Vorteq
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
