David Dekker miraculously escapes serious injury after disappearing into ravine at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
The Jumbo-Visma rider crashed 12 kilometres from the finish line of the second stage of the tour in Valencia
Jumbo-Visma rider David Dekker crashed into a ravine on the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, after misjudging a bend during a descent 12 kilometres from the finish.
TV cameras from the helicopter show Dekker heading straight into the ravine, but missed his eventual crash due to the trees blocking the view. Thankfully, the 24-year-old confirmed on his Twitter he didn't suffer serious injuries, picking up a bruised buttock and shoulder abrasions from the branches he encountered.
Cameras also later showed Dekker back on the road ready to remount his bike, but a broken wheel meant he couldn't continue on the stage, or the rest of the race.
🚴🇪🇸 | Zo dat zag er niet goed uit. David Dekker rijdt zo het ravijn in. Gelukkig lijkt de schade mee te vallen en zit hij alweer op de fiets. #VCV2022 😰😳 pic.twitter.com/q5bDTf8HY8February 3, 2022
Dekker said: “I’m doing relatively well after what happened. A rider crashed and I noticed it too late to avoid him. I chose to go left instead of crashing into him. As a result, I fell into the bushes a few metres down. It was quite steep, so by the time I got back to the top, everyone had passed.
"My wheel was broken and I was a bit dizzy. That’s why I got in the ambulance. I am okay now. Physically, I’ve had a big blow. My left buttock is swollen and I have abrasions on my shoulder from the branches. I wouldn’t have been able to race tomorrow anyway."
According to sporting director Frans Maassen, Dekker's withdrawal has scuppered Jumbo-Visma's plans for stage three of the five-day race. A difficult mountain stage which finishes with five brutal climbs and ends on Alto Antenas del Maigmo Tibi, 5.4 kilometres long with an average gradient of 8.4 per cent, the Dutch outfit had intended to use Dekker for the final push to the finish line.
Maassen said: “Tomorrow [Friday], our three climbers can do their best again. Our main goal was to sprint with David, so that’s out of the question now. That is a shame. We will now recover and try to show our best side tomorrow.”
Fabio Jakobsen dominated the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammate Remco Evenepoel still leading the race. There are three stages remaining of the five-day race, and Evenepoel has a 19-second advantage over second-place Aleksandr Vlasov of Bora-Hansgrohe.
