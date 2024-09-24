'Death traps' used by crooks: UK police report surge in illegal e-bike seizures

Machines capable of 70mph are a "lethal threat" say police

City of London police seize illegal ebikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Delivery riders, commuters, crooks. A broad spectrum of riders have been making use of modified e-bikes, say police, who have confiscated more than 900 souped-up machines across the UK in the past year.

Those numbers are almost double those of the year before.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

