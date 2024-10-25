Dogma days: Inside the creation of the iconic £13,000 Pinarello Dogma

Cycling Weekly pays a revealing visit to Pinarello's headquarters in Treviso, northern Italy

Pinarello Dogma F bikes of Team Ineos Grenadiers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

In 1981, a young Fausto Pinarello was sat at home in northern Italy, watching the conclusion of that year's Giro d'Italia on TV. The victor was Giovanni Battaglin – a man who would one day produce Giro-winning bikes himself. Battaglin romped away on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo with two stages to go to secure what would be his only Giro victory.

But Fausto Pinarello, then just 19 years old, was not so interested in the manner of Battaglin's success as the machine he achieved it on. It was, inevitably, a Pinarello. The punchline being that it had been painted by Pinarello himself. It proved inspirational and changed the course of his future.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest