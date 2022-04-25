Egan Bernal urges fans to remain patient in latest video documenting recovery: 'Wait for me, I'll be back racing soon'
Bernal and Ineos Grenadiers posted a behind-the-scenes video of the rider as he discusses his return to cycling
In the latest video documenting Egan Bernal's road to recovery, titled 'Egan Bernal: The Best Day of my Life', the Colombian offers further insight into his return to the bike and how grateful he is for all the support people have offered him, while also reflecting some more on the 60kmh crash he suffered in January.
The behind-the-scenes video, posted to both Ineos Grenadiers' YouTube channel and shared on Bernal's Instagram page, briefly follows the 25-year-old in his home country, with particular focus on the Ride with Egan event.
Bernal described the Zwift ride with fans he completed on April 2 as the best day of his life, suggesting it helped him rediscover his desire to return to professional racing as he was made to feel like a cyclist again.
"The Ride with Egan event was really special," Bernal said, "because it was the first time I rode with the fans, with the people that followed me and wanted to know how I was. In some ways, that made me feel important for the team again.
"I wanted to wear the team jersey again. I have always been proud wearing the Ineos kit and to do this event with them makes me feel like a cyclist again."
Continuing, Bernal urges his fans to remain patient, suggesting he will return to competition in due course - astounding considering the injuries he suffered just three months ago.
"There is more of Egan to come," Bernal said. "Wait for me, I'll be back racing soon."
Reflecting on his fateful crash, which left him requiring seven separate surgeries to treat the 20 broken bones and two collapsed lungs he suffered, Bernal reveals some harrowing details immediately proceeding the incident.
"The only feeling was of not being able to breathe," Bernal explained. "The doctor arrived and immediately worked on my femur.
"It was broken and there was a big haemorrhage so he had to put the femur back into place, right there, while I was still lying on the street. It was the worst pain I've ever felt, but that saved my life."
Consequently, the 25-year-old shares his gratitude in the video to everyone who has helped him miraculously recover so quickly since the crash.
"All the people that were there for me, that saw me on the stretcher, that help me bear the pain, that spoon fed me, that even helped me go to the bathroom - all the amazing small things from people, I will remember them forever."
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
