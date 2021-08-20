Ethan Hayter doubles up with second stage win in a row at Tour of Norway
The Brit has extended his general classification lead
By Jonny Long
Ethan Hayter won his second stage in a row at the 2021 Tour of Norway, extending his lead in the general classification.
Arriving in Scandinavia two weeks after taking Olympic silver in Tokyo, the 22-year-old won his second sprint in as many days.
Hayter beat Lotto-Soudal's Tosh van der Sande into second in the uphill kick to the line, Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen settling for third while Bora-Hansgrohe's Ide Schelling was fourth, the Dutchman now trailing the Brit by 15 seconds in the overall classification.
Another Brit, Ribble-Weldtite's James Shaw, managed seventh, moving himself up to fourth overall, 33 seconds down, with two stages remaining.
>>> Survey reveals 50 per cent of riders can't get by on the wages they're paid
In the final kilometre of stage two, UAE Team Emirates' Sven Erik Bystrøm attacked, looking to take the win, stringing the race out as Hayter stuck to Schelling's wheel, slowly moving himself up before making a dash for it to pip Van der Sande on the line
After beating Schelling on stage one, where Hayter following his rival's attack just before the flamme rouge, Hayter said he was surprised at the result despite knowing he'd carried his form on from the Olympic Games.
"I knew that I'd just got a Silver medal in the Olympics so I'm going quite well, but it's a surprise," Hayter said. "I had a few days off and a couple of good days training in rainy Manchester and that seems to have set me up well for today."
Hayter has now taken six wins this season, the only other of his professional career coming in his debut 2020 season at the Giro dell'Appennino.
This year, he opened his account in March, taking a stage of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, before also winning a stage of the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta in Portugal followed by two at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
2021 is looking like a break-out year for Hayter, who also claimed an impressive silver in the men's Madison in Tokyo alongside Matt Walls.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Michael Storer ascends to victory after thrilling breakaway battle on stage seven of the Vuelta a España 2021
The Australian dropped his rivals just 3km from the finish on the brutal gradients of the final climb
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season
Who's wearing red, green, polka dot and white in the Spanish Grand Tour?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tweets of the Week: Evie Richards, Alex Dowsett, and the 'veteran leader's jersey'
Here's a selection of our favourite social media posts from the last seven days
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chris Froome calls out social media users who hurl insults at athletes
The four-time Tour de France winner has spoken about mental health, the Tour de France, and his unexpected appearance on French news
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Inquiry launched following death of 24-year-old Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore
Cycling New Zealand will be looking into whether changes were made following a 2018 report on bullying and behaviour claims
By Jonny Long •
-
Nominate your 2021 local hero
Nominate the person who makes your local cycling scene tick for our 2021 award
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Boxer Anthony Joshua starts up agency for pro cyclists
The heavyweight boxer has some well known riders on the books already
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
BBC's Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' after being hit by car driver while cycling
The weather presenter says she's too scared to get back on the bike since recovering
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘The dream is a reality’: Ashton Lambie sets staggering individual pursuit record, breaking the four-minute barrier
The US track rider claimed the record from Filippo Ganna
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'They called us monkeys': Groundbreaking book uncovers rich history of black cyclists as well as the racism they've faced
Published by Rapha Editions, 'Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling' is the first of its kind in exploring the history of black cyclists
By Jonny Long •