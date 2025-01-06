Fake Rapha websites target customers and leave them 'out of pocket with no items shipped': British brand issues official guidance on avoiding scams

Brand working with IP protection specialists to enforce cease-and-desist legal action against dodgy sites

Rapha x Palace 3.0 long sleeve jersey
(Image credit: Rapha / Michael James Fox)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

British kit brand Rapha has begun taking advice from an Intellectual Property (IP) protection specialist in order to begin shutting down fraudulent websites claiming to offer heavily discounted Rapha kit.

The brand says that multiple fake websites have emerged in recent months and begun targeting Rapha customers with too good to be true scam deals, the latest being raphacycling-sale.shop.

