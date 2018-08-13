Finish line crash at Leicester GP takes down leaders at HSBC UK Grand Prix Series

Riders piled over the line and into the barriers at Leicester GP

A finish line crash made judging the final result of the Leicester Castle Classic tricky for organisers, after the leading group of five riders became tangled in a finish line crash.

The final metres of the penultimate round of the HSBC UK Grand Prix series saw overall leader Connor Swift, Andy Tennant, Scott and Latham all hit the ground – though it appears that all riders escaped relatively unscathed.

The race was won in a bunch sprint, by Team Wiggins rider, Gabriel Cullaigh.

The race consisted of several attempted breaks early on. Come the midway point, a pairing of Tobyn Horton (Madison Genesis) and Alex Richardson (On Pro Cycling) had created a lead of 30 seconds – until Richardson crashed having entered a corner faster than he could control the bike.

The One Pro rider managed to get back on to Horton’s wheel – but the chasing pack was hot on their heels.

Come the final lap, the pair were caught, making way for a bunch sprint – where Cullaigh showed he had both the edge and the nerve to hold it up.

Riders piled over the line and into the barriers after the finish.

As in all crashes, the video shows the slide out happened pretty quickly.

Photographer Allan McKenzie from SWpix captioned his pictures “One Pro Cycling’s Chris Latham slides into Team Wiggins’ Robert Scott to cause a crash at the sprint finish of the Leicester Castle Classic as Canyon Eisberg’s Andy Tennant gets caught up in.”