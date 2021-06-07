Geraint Thomas can be as good as Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, says Ineos sports director
Thomas goes into the 2021 Tour de France as one of the pre-race favourites, alongside the two Slovenians
Geraint Thomas can be as good as Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, according to sports director Servais Knaven.
Welshman Thomas is one of the pre-race favourites to win the 2021 Tour de France, which starts in Brittany on June 26, alongside the Slovenian superstars Roglič and Pogačar.
The Ineos Grenadiers leader has been back to his best in 2021, winning the Tour de Romandie overall and finishing third in the Critérium du Dauphiné last weekend.
But Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, faces a tough challenge from the two current biggest Grand Tour stars, Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who both won three-week races last season.
Knaven, a former Paris-Roubaix winner and now Ineos Grenadiers sports director, told cycling website Wielerflits: “You should not underestimate Geraint Thomas. When he’s at his best, he’s not inferior to Pogačar and Roglič.
“Thomas is super-motivated, you could see that in the Tour de Romandie which he won in an impressive way.
“G realises very well that it could be one of his last chances to compete for the overall victory.”
Ineos Grenadiers are expected to head to the Tour with the strongest team, as Thomas will be supported by the likes of Giro d’Italia winners Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz, along with veteran and overall contender Richie Porte.
But Ineos will go up against a strong Jumbo-Visma squad in support of Roglič, which will include Steven Kruijswijk, Sepp Kuss and Wout van Aert, while Pogačar is likely to rely more on his own ability than team strength in the mountains.
>>> Tom Dumoulin thinks he's 'quite close' to where he needs to be after comeback at Tour de Suisse
Knaven said that Ineos need to use their team strength to overpower the dominant Slovenian pair: “Of course it is to our advantage if Pogačar is isolated. Overall, I think we do indeed have the best team with Richie Porte, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart. If eight men remain in a mountain stage, there is a good chance that we will still be represented with three or four riders.”
-
-
Tom Dumoulin thinks he's 'quite close' to where he needs to be after comeback at Tour de Suisse
The 2017 Giro d'Italia winner looked strong in the opening Tour de Suisse time trial
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tech of the Month June: Pitbull pedals, Tifosi Ekar gravel bike, Gaerne G. STL road shoes and Garmin giveaway
This week with have an innovative new pedal design, one of the best value 13-speed gravel bikes out there and a set of no-compromise racing road shoes.
By Stefan Abram •
-
Richard Carapaz leads Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de Suisse as team finalises Tour de France squad
The British team is currently deep into preparation for the biggest goal of the season
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Pidcock breaks collarbone as pictures show wrecked bike from training crash
The Brit was due to start the Tour de Suisse but instead has undergone surgery in Girona
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas reveals his Critérium du Dauphiné attack wasn’t planned
The winner of stage five says he thought ‘sod it, just go for it’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas's sneak attack delivers win on stage five of Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Brit fired an unexpected attack on a sharp turn and secured victory in a photo finish
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'My pacing was too aggressive': Geraint Thomas ships 30 seconds in final 8km of Dauphiné time trial
Geraint Thomas says his pacing was too aggressive as he lost time over second half of the Dauphiné time trial
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal on the brink of glory, Caruso gets his reward, and Yates holds on - the biggest moments from the penultimate stage
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Egan Bernal: I have some time to play with, I just want to have good legs for the time trial
The Colombian star still leads the Giro d’Italia after Simon Yates took back more time
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Tour de France build-up race is always a big objective for the British squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •