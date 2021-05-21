Giacomo Nizzolo: My goal was to finish second, maybe that’s the trick to victory
The Italian sprinter achieved his dream, after 11 second-place finishes in the Giro d’Italia
Giacomo Nizzolo has achieved his dream of winning a stage in the Giro d’Italia.
The Italian sprinter has been chasing victory in his home Grand Tour since his debut back in 2012, but had never finished any better than second place.
Nizzolo’s string of podiums had become one of the enduring storylines from the 2021 Giro, as he now has 11 second-place finishes in Giro stages since the start of his career.
But on stage 13 into Verona, Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) took his long-awaited victory, saying after the stage that had been aiming for another second-place finish.
The 32-year-old European champion said: “Finally! As I said this morning my goal was to be second, maybe that was the trick to victory. My only goal today was to sprint and not get blocked in the final so I went quite a long way in the wind, but I had good legs and it worked out.”
Nizzolo won his first Grand Tour stage in style in Verona, as he was forced to chase down a late solo attack from his compatriot Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) inside the final kilometre.
But Nizzolo was by far the fastest sprinter he fired past Affini right at the line to secure the biggest win of his career.
Nizzolo added: “[Affini] did a great effort so congress to him, but I’m so happy today.
“We took the lead because of the roundabouts. I know it was quite early but I wanted to be there, safe out of trouble and it worked out.
“[It means] A lot. As I said I don’t think my value changed because of my win in the Giro, but it’s nice.”
Nizzolo has already finished on the podium twice in this year’s Giro, narrowly missing out on the first road stage of the race into Novara as Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) won the sprint, and again in Cattolica on stage five when Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) powered from behind to pass Nizzolo at the line.
>>> 'The helmet saved my life' - Matej Mohorič after his dramatic crash at the Giro d'Italia 2021
After winning the stage, Nizzolo also sits second in the points classification, putting him in a strong position to win a potential third maglia ciclamino, currently just 10 points behind leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
-
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giacomo Nizzolo finally takes Giro d'Italia victory on stage 13 bunch sprint
Giacomo Nizzolo finally won a Giro d'Italia stage on stage 13 of the 2021 Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giacomo Nizzolo finally takes Giro d'Italia victory on stage 13 bunch sprint
Giacomo Nizzolo finally won a Giro d'Italia stage on stage 13 of the 2021 Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Tweets of the Week: Giro d'Italia special featuring Alex Dowsett, UCI saddle rules, and Kermit the Frog
Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'The helmet saved my life' - Matej Mohorič after his dramatic crash at the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Slovenian all-rounder was lucky to escape serious injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Deceuninck - Quick-Step calculated that Remco Evenepoel could afford to lose time and will withdraw young Belgian 'when he is empty'
Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere says Remco Evenepoel will abandon his debut Grand Tour when he no longer has the legs
By Jonny Long •
-
One thousand tickets for Zoncolan stage sell out in 12 minutes as Giro d'Italia limits numbers on climb
Numbers have been limited on the Giro d'Italia climb due to Covid-19 restrictions
By Jonny Long •
-
George Bennett explains tactics from finale of Giro d'Italia stage 12
The New Zealand national champion is hunting for stages after falling out of GC contention
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Trek-Segafredo on the attack and a dispute between Bennett and Brambilla - don't miss this action
By Alex Ballinger •