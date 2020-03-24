Group training and Pro rides with Rapha CC on Zwift

With group rides somewhat curtailed, Rapha CC have switched over to Zwift for a series of training rides with CANYON//SRAM and EF Pro Cycling over the coming weeks and months.

Group rides will also take place on a regular bases, taking the place of the usual Rapha Cycling Club coordinated city rides.

Scheduled to suit riders of all abilities in time zones around the world, the group training sessions will give riders the ability to join professional riders, for what Rapha CC say is a taste of the pro peloton.

Open to all, just a Zwift membership required, the rides are scheduled throughout the week, with the next one on today, Tuesday 24th March, at 9:30AM GMT where riders can join CANYON//SRAM riders Omer Shapira, a member of the team that took the Team Time Trial Victory at the 2019 Grio Rosa and three-time Israeli National Road Race Champion, and Elena Cecchini, a member of the Team Time Trial victory at the 2018 World Championships and former Italian Road Race Champion.

Other events this week include a 1am ride on Wednesday 25th March with EF Pro Cycling Professional Rider Lachlan Morton, who featured in Rapha’s ‘Gone Racing’ You Tube series, having ridden all four Alternative Calendar races in 2019, Dirty Kanza, Leadville 100. GBDuro and Three Peaks.

Other Pro rides scheduled this week can be found here.

Rapha CC group rides are member only and will be lead by a Rapha coordinator and aim to help you unlock the potential of Zwift with regular on line meets. Riders can sign up via the Rapha CC app here, and aim to ensure that RCC Members are never short of someone to ride with, with several groups and times to choose from.

Members of Rapha Cycling Club can also opt to ride in any digital version of the club kit, making them more visible on the virtual road. Visit Rapha CC to request a unlock code.