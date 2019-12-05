Rapha launches new turbo-specific clothing range

Rapha has launched a collection of kit designed for the sweaty rigours of indoor cycling.

The new range includes a well ventilated ‘indoor training cap’ (£30) loose fitting sleevless t-shirt (£35), the existing Core Cargo shorts (£95) in their bibless variety and a branded indoor training towel (£10).

With interactive indoor pedalling platforms becoming more prevalent, several brands have created turbo specific range designed to cater for the sweaty business.

Interestingly, Rapha has announced the range with the existing Core Cargo shorts, rather than a redesigned version.

Extra pockets keep essentials to hand, and the brand is clearly confident that it’s existing chamois is capable enough for indoor riders, who are often remaining in a static position for much longer than they would riding outside – and getting a lot hotter.

In terms of dedicated creations, Rapha’s ‘indoor cycling cap’ comes with a ventilated spacer mesh, designed to mop up sweat before it reaches the bars (or your headset!), without causing overheating.

The sleevless t-shirt is looser than a base layer, but still wicks sweat away.

Commenting on the launch, 2019 Zwift academy winner Ella Harris, who earned a pro contract with Canyon-SRAM via her indoor pursuits commented: “My coach really likes tough trainer sessions, you get some real quality training while only spending an hour or so on the bike. There’s nowhere to hide, that’s for sure.

“I would definitely wear the sleeveless t-shirt for training and racing indoors. It’s not as tight as a baselayer, and far nicer than wearing a regular cycling jersey indoors… I really liked the mesh cap – it’s good for sweat wicking and keeping hair out of the way.”

Moving into his sixth year as a pro rider, EF Education First Pro Cycling’s Lawson Craddock says he uses the turbo when it’s simply too hot to ride indoors – a very different problem to that faced by UK riders.

The Texan commented: “Long rides really aren’t possible in the Texas summer. I’ll go out in the morning when it’s cool, then use the trainer in the afternoon to get the intensity I couldn’t manage outside.”

“I love the sleeveless jersey, it’s really breathable. Normally I don’t wear a top on the trainer, but beside keeping you cool and dry, it also stops you sweating on the bike and the floor.”

The range is available to buy at Rapha.cc now.