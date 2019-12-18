Canyon-SRAM unveil early contender for kit of the year

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, so says Newton’s third law of physics.

While many considered Italian Pro-Continental team Bardiani-CSF’s 2020 jersey a complete and utter abomination, Canyon-SRAM’s is set to be the much needed remedy.

Made by Rapha, the jersey features colourful brushstrokes on a navy base that will be sure to stand out in the peloton next year.

2020 will be the first year of the women’s WorldTour, with eight teams granted the first licences. Alé-BTC Ljubljana, CCC-Liv, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Movistar, Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo will all race against Canyon-SRAM next year, with Mitchelton-Scott subsequently being granted both their men’s and women’s licences after a minor paperwork delay.

Teams hoping to make it into the women’s WorldTour had to comply with stringent criteria in the UCI reforms, including minimum salaries and maternity leave. The teams also had to guarantee four years of sponsorship, restricting the opportunity for many teams, who will now race on the second tier Continental level.

>>> Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2020? A considered ranking

The aim for cycling’s governing body is to eventually expand the Women’s WorldTour to 15 teams and bring in a minimum salary in line with men’s Professional Continental teams, which is currently €30,855.

Commenting on the kit, and certainly not underselling it at all, Canyon-SRAM’s American rider Alexis Ryan said: “The 2020 kit radiates like the light of a thousand stars on our power within, as individuals and as a team. We are strong, brave, vivacious role models—the heroes of our story!”

Racing alongside Ryan in the German-registered team in 2020 will be the Barnes sisters, Alice and Hannah and 2019 Amstel Gold Race winner Kasia Niewiadoma.

A new rival for Canyon-SRAM next year will be rising Italian talent Sofia Bertizzolo, who has signed with CCC-Liv at the 11th hour after her transfer to Movistar was blocked.

Bertizzolo has a contract to ride for the Italian national police team, but because of a clash between labour laws in Italy and Spain she was blocked from joining Movistar.