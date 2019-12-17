Is this the worst kit in the 2020 pro peloton?

What’s the main function of a cycling kit?

Throughout cycling history team colours have been used for range of ends – from visibility in the peloton to environmental campaigning.

As squad are sporadically unveiling their new strips for 2020, one kit from the Professional Continental ranks is standing out from the rest but we’re not sure if that’s a good thing.

Italian Pro Conti outfit Bardiani-CSF have bucked the recent trend for fairly conformist cycling kits and have splashed some garish colours across their new jersey and shorts.

The kit is designed and made by Italian brand Alé and will be combined with Guerciotti bikes with matching details.

Alessia Piccolo, the CEO of APG which owns Alé, said: “We renew the partnership with Bardiani-CSF-Faizané team with pleasure, a team that has always given us great satisfaction, successfully bringing the Alé brand into the most prestigious international competitions.

“For the 2020 shirt we have designed a unique garment, which will certainly distinguish the team’s athletes from the group. The basic colour, the cyclamen, evokes great stories and great cycling achievements that is a good omen for the next season.”

The green and cyclamen kit is Alés PR-S custom clothing line for teams.

General manager of the team, Bruno Reverberi, said: “The green line continues, hence the green colour we have kept on our uniforms.

“However, at the same time we wanted to mark a clear line towards the future.

“Thanks to the collaboration with two important partners, like Alé Cycling and Guerciotti we have created a new uniform and a new bike in new colours for our team, sure to be so strongly recognizable in a group and to mark a turning point with respect to the recent past.”

Now partnering for a second with Italian bike brand Guerciotti , the team will ride the E740 disc and the Eureka Air disc with the Campagnolo Super Record 12v EPS disc groupset, Ursus TS36 and TS47 Evo wheels and Selle Italia saddles.

Alessandro Guerciotti said: “We at Guerciotti care a lot about aesthetics (sometimes as important as the frame solutions themselves) and thanks to our communication agency Albertdesign we have a livery that will certainly be noticed and easily identifiable within the group. A colour that comes out a little outside the box, but we’re sure it will set the trend in the bike market. “