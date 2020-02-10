Get a Cannondale bargain in the EF Education First Pro Cycling team bike sale

EF Education First Pro Cycling are selling off a range of pro team bikes on the team website.

There’s currently a range of SystemSix aero road bikes and SuperSix EVO lightweight all rounders – in training and racing set ups, with 2018 and 2019 models listed. The Cannondale Synapse is in the line-up, but is already out of stock.

The bikes are one offs and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Cannondale rider name stickers are included, and the team is calling this “an opportunity to purchase pro ridden bicycles at discount prices”.

The 2018 SystemSix race bike is a disc brake model and available for €3,811.50 – with a Hi Mod frame/fork, Cannondale Si crankset, Dura Ace Di2 groupset and Vision aluminium clincher wheelset. At time of writing, there’s three versions available in a size 58.

The 2018 rim brake SuperSix EVO race bike (€3,267.00) also features a Hi Mod frame and fork, Dura Ace Di2 and Vision aluminium clincher wheelset. Sizes range from 48 to 58, with nine models in the largest size.

There’s a training version (2018, €2,178.00) – in this case you may receive “Dura Ace Di2 or Ultegra Di2”, but the same frame, wheelset and finishing kit applies. The team says: “the lower price of the training bike reflects the age and amount of wear compared to the race bike.”

In 2019 colourways, there’s also a rim brake SuperSix Evo (€3,872.00) and disc brake SystemSix Evo (€4,416.50). The SuperSix is available in range of sizes from 48 to 58, whilst the SystemSix is limited to just one, in a size 51. Both come with Dura Ace Di2 and Vision Alloy clincher wheels.

All of the bikes use FSA brakes, with FSA or Vision handlebars, and stems plus Fizik or Prologo saddles.

Finishing kit is listed for each model, though it is noted that outside of the spec listed “other components may vary.”