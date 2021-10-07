Halfords launches new free six-hour e-bike trial
If you're considering buying an e-bikes, this could be the chance to try one out
Halfords have announced that they are launching special nationwide free trial days of their e-bikes.
The company has said that customers, starting from Thursday (October 7), can have the bikes for six hours to explore the general surrounding area with a special partnership with navigational app Komoot, who have created routes around all of Halfords shops.
All you have to do is enter your postcode into the Halfords E-Bike Trial Finder, choose your local branch and select what sort of e-bike you would like to ride. This varies from small fold-up e-bikes, e-town bikes and e-mountain bikes.
>>> Decathlon returns to professional cycling as Cofidis kit sponsor
Select the bike you want and book your slot. Then head to the shop on the day of the booking with two types of ID including a photo ID. You must pay the £101 deposit that will be returned to you at the end of the ride. Also, bring your own helmet.
When returning you must clean the bike of any mud that may be on it, take it back to the shop you got it from where it will be checked and you will be refunded your deposit if all is well.
If the experience makes you want an e-bike for yourself, then the deposit will be taken off the price of a new bike if you buy from Halfords.
Halfords say: "The popularity of e-bikes has continued to boom over the past few years, offering a great alternative to traditional day-to-day transport methods - riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with less exertion, putting the fun back into regular journeys."
This idea came about due to the difficulties some people around the UK have had in getting fuel in recents, according to Halfords. Many cities and towns are still seeing people 'panic buying' petrol and diesel despite assurance from Transport Secretary, Grant Schapps MP, that there is no shortage.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Five things to look out for at Il Lombardia 2021
The final Monument of the season is here - don't miss these moments
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Il Lombardia 2021 start list: Evenepoel, Alaphilippe, Pogačar and Roglič set to battle for the last Monument of the season
The list of riders down to take part in the 115th edition of Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 9
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
British Cycling to receive world-leading wind tunnel as a gift from Halfords
While elite athletes will be the predominant users of the facility, even grassroots cyclists will have access to it
By Chris Marshall-Bell •