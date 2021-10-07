Halfords launches new free six-hour e-bike trial

Halfords have announced that they are launching special nationwide free trial days of their e-bikes.

The company has said that customers, starting from Thursday (October 7), can have the bikes for six hours to explore the general surrounding area with a special partnership with navigational app Komoot, who have created routes around all of Halfords shops.

All you have to do is enter your postcode into the Halfords E-Bike Trial Finder, choose your local branch and select what sort of e-bike you would like to ride. This varies from small fold-up e-bikes, e-town bikes and e-mountain bikes.

>>> Decathlon returns to professional cycling as Cofidis kit sponsor

Select the bike you want and book your slot. Then head to the shop on the day of the booking with two types of ID including a photo ID. You must pay the £101 deposit that will be returned to you at the end of the ride. Also, bring your own helmet.

When returning you must clean the bike of any mud that may be on it, take it back to the shop you got it from where it will be checked and you will be refunded your deposit if all is well.

If the experience makes you want an e-bike for yourself, then the deposit will be taken off the price of a new bike if you buy from Halfords.

Halfords say: "The popularity of e-bikes has continued to boom over the past few years, offering a great alternative to traditional day-to-day transport methods - riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with less exertion, putting the fun back into regular journeys."

This idea came about due to the difficulties some people around the UK have had in getting fuel in recents, according to Halfords. Many cities and towns are still seeing people 'panic buying' petrol and diesel despite assurance from Transport Secretary, Grant Schapps MP, that there is no shortage.