‘Humbled. Honored. Stoked’: Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame announced new inductees Selene Yeager, Nick Legan, Linda Guerrette and Jay Petervary

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) today announced its third class of inductees: Jay Petervary, Linda Guerrette, Selene Yeager and Nick Legan.

These four gravel specialists were nominated by the public and selected by a group of more than 50 electors made up of past Hall of Fame inductees, GCHOF board members, independent athletes, promoters, industry professionals, and fans of the sport.

From quite literally writing the book on gravel cycling to visually capturing its evolution and setting ultra-endurance records, these trailblazers have helped shape the sport of gravel into what it is today.

The "inductees were selected based on their exceptional achievements and dedication to gravel cycling, embodying the spirit of adventure, resilience, and camaraderie that defines the burgeoning discipline," the GCHOF board said.

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) was launched ahead of the 2022 Unbound Gravel event in Emporia, Kansas, to recognize and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome, and inspire in the sport of gravel cycling.

"Gravel cycling has experienced remarkable growth over the years, and it's crucial to recognize, honor, and remember those who have played a pivotal role in shaping the sport," says GCHOF co-founder Lelan Dains.

The class of 2024 will join a truly impressive list of inductees, including Alison Tetrick, Yuri Hauswald, Corey Godfrey, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Chris Skogen, Mark Stevenson and Bobby Wintle -- many of whom you can read about in our article about gravel's leaders.

The inductees will be recognized with a pre-Unbound ceremony in Emporia, Kansas, on May 29, 2024.

'Humbled. Honored. Stoked' was the reaction of Selene Yeager upon hearing the news. A longtime author, Yeager is also an accomplished athlete, coach and podcaster, specializing in endurance sports. Yeager has written extensively on topics related to fitness, health and cycling for the industry's most popular titles, and she has also authored or co-authored several books on these topics. As such, Yeager is highly regarded for her knowledge, experience, and passion for promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

The GCHOF recognized Yeager for empowering "countless individuals to embrace the gravel lifestyle and unlock their full potential on the bike" through her prolific work.

The second author to be recognized by GCHOF actually wrote the book on gravel cycling. Nick Legan is the author of "Gravel Cycling: The Complete Guide to Gravel Racing and Adventure Bikepacking" and a former editor of Adventure Cyclist magazine. He's also an experienced mechanic, endurance athlete and longtime industry professional.

"Legan's unbridled passion to include all riders, and significant contribution as an industry professional, have enriched the sport and inspired riders of all levels and backgrounds," the GCHOF states.

Linda Guerrette is also a storyteller but a visual one. The professional photographer has been capturing the rise of gravel cycling for many years and is recognized for documenting and sharing the stories of gravel cycling to a wider global audience. Like everyone else on this list, Guerrette is also an acoomplished athlete of her own accord, with three consecutive Race Across America victories to her name as part of a four-women team.

And lastly, ultra-endurance cyclist Jay Petervary received his nod for pushing "the boundaries of what's possible on two wheels, inspiring countless riders around the globe." A renowned ultra-distance bikepacking racer, Petervary has set numerous records and achieved remarkable feats in ultra-distance cycling. He is known for his resilience, determination, and skill in navigating some of the toughest cycling routes in the world, including the Great Divide Race, Iditarod Trail and Transcontinental Race.

While these first few rounds of Hall of Famers are all Americans, the GCHOF organizers recognize that gravel is an international movement and view the Gravel Hall of Fame as a "reflection of the sport and will be including stories from the world over".