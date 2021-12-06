'I don't know if I can ever become a professional cyclist again': Maurits Lammertink says in rehab after brain haemorrhages
The Dutch Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider was out buying ice cream with his family when he was hit by someone riding a scooter
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Maurits Lammertink doesn't know if he "can ever become a professional cyclist again" after suffering multiple brain hemorrhages after a scooter rider crashed into him while he was getting ice cream for his family.
Lammertink, who is currently part of the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux squad, has been working on his rehabilitation after the incident that happened in late June 2021.
The Dutch rider had been told he was not going to be riding the Tour de France, so he went on a day out with his family. He had already given the three ice creams to his family and was on his way to getting his when the incident happened.
>>> 'My head was filled with doubts and insecurities but I'm ready to win sprints again': says Elia Viviani as he re-joins Ineos in 2022
In an interview with Tubantia, held at a rehabilitation center in Roessingh, Lammertink said: "I want to return to a professional level."
His wife Marion added: "It was a hard blow for Maurits when they had to slow him down here in the Roessingh and said to him: 'You are now convalescing, you are no longer a cyclist'. But Maurits is a cyclist! Cycling is his life."
Lammertink now appears well but is apparently easily overwhelmed with the interview reporting, and had to stop playing badminton, a rehab exercise, as the noises and lights were too much for him.
The 31-year-old has been taking specialist drugs so that he is able to have some more energy, meaning he can play with his children again. He can also read around 15 pages, a three-fold increase from his previous five.
Lammertink says he isn't ready to cut his cycling career short.
"I can't accept it until I know where my ceiling is," he continued.
"That's why I'm here now, to expand the mental capacity. To be able to function in normal society, and in the cycling peloton. The question is, will I ever be able to do that again? I do not know. I keep training, keep working hard. I can not do anything else. Time will tell what is possible."
His wife, Marion added: "That something so simple can bring about this dire situation and turn our lives upside down. Do you have a more dangerous profession than a professional cyclist, and then it happens with something as trivial as getting an ice cream."
Tubantia visited Lammertink at the rehabilitation centre in Roessingh. He spends his days in various therapies including movement therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy and physiotherapy.
But it wasn't just his brain that suffered, Lammertink has had a plate put in his shoulder to help his broken bones and tendons heal, which caused him severe pain. He still suffers from losing feeling in his hand because of it.
The incident also left him almost completely deaf in his left ear due to damage to his ear canal and he suffered a broken jaw as well as damaging his vestibular system.
Unfortunately, Lammertink's contract with Intermarché comes to a close at the end of this year with his wife pleading that he is given a chance.
"Let the team offer him a contract with a clause, but at least give him that chance to work on it," she said.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
'What he did today is enormous': rivals react to Wout van Aert's victorious return to cyclocross
The Belgian star came out on top in his first race of the cyclocross season after having time off the bike
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Does this video prove that most people don't know how bikes work?
'What way should you steer to turn left?' is very much a trick question...
By Stefan Abram • Published