Tour de France winner, three-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas is set to join Radio 1 DJ-turned celebrity endurance cyclist Greg James during the next leg of his Big Ride.

James is exactly halfway through his 8-day long, 1,000-kilometre (630-mile) tandem challenge, from Weymouth in England to Edinburgh in Scotland to raise money for Comic Relief, which supports a wide range of charities around the UK.

James, who set off on Friday, is about to embark on day five of his odyssey, pedalling away from Worksop and heading north for the historic city of York. That's an imposing distance of 132km with plenty of lumps along the way, no small feat for an amateur cyclist – let alone one on a cumbersome two-person machine – but with the assistance of generous supporters, he is about to have a serious engine upgrade.

Article continues below

On Tuesday morning James' fellow Radio 1 DJs Matt and Molly announced during an interview with Geraint Thomas that, providing an ambitious fund-raising target of £700,000 was reached, the Welsh rider would join James on the tandem steed he is using during the Big Ride.

At the time the announcement was made, £60,000 was still required, so £1,000 per minute needed to come in. In the end, over £100,000 was raised by the cut off, so Thomas will be saddling up on the back of the bike.

Greg James is about to get an engine upgrade on his Mercian Cycles' tandem (Image credit: Facebook)

Previous co-pedallers on the bike during the challenge have included comedian Joe Lycett, but the Welsh cycling legend, who retired at the end the 2025 Tour of Britain, is also well-known for his wry sense of humour, something he may need as he saddles up on the tandem with James.

"The only problem is, I haven't been on a bike for about six months, I hope I’m not just going to be a dead weight for you…" quipped Thomas, who spent most of his professional cycling career with Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lightweight steel-framed two-man steed the unlikely pair will be pedalling has been custom made for James' 1.93m frame by British heritage brand Mercian Cycles. The British bike manufacturer, which has an 80-year history, has also supplied four standard road bikes to be ridden by his support crew.

James, 40, decided to continue with his challenge despite recently receiving some devastating news about the health of his father, who suffered a stroke during an operation. He is aiming to complete the challenge and reach the walled city Edinburgh on 20 March, which is Red Nose Day. You can follow his progress and donate here.

James is no stranger to endurance challenges. In 2018 he completed the 'Pedal To The Peaks' mission, cycling between - and then climbing - the highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland: Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis. And previously, in 2016, he completed five triathlons in five days.