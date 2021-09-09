'I just put it in my biggest gear and went flat out': Ethan Hayter on his first Tour of Britain stage win
The British rider has been on sparkling form this season taking his eighth win of the year in Warrington
Ethan Hayter continued to impress at the Tour of Britain 2021, winning the fifth stage and retaking the overall lead after he narrowly missed a late crash in the final kilometre.
Ineos Grenadiers' 22-year-old team leader put in a strong performance after managing to stay upright through the final corner which saw team-mate, Owain Doull hit the deck.
The crash helped Hayter hugely as both Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) both had to work hard to get back to the leading group with the now-former race leader Wout van Aert getting delayed by the late spill.
>>> Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash
Following the stage Hayter said: "The last 30 or 40 kilometres got quite hectic when it started raining. I knew most of [the route] all day which helped quite a lot.
"We kept ourselves in a really good position in the top 20, not quite in the wind. Richie [Porte] did a good job for that stint. The guys were amazing and all I had to do was just finish it off."
Hayter spoke about how avoiding Doull's crash was "kind of like slow motion" as they sped into the final corner on the wet and slippery roads. Hayter managed to squeeze through by the barriers before sprinting to victory from a reduced group.
"I think I did a good sprint but I’m guessing everyone else got held up by the crash," he added.
"I could just see a white jersey [Nizzolo] coming up on my left. I just put it in my biggest gear and went flat out to be honest."
Hayter, while coming from south London, moved to Manchester as part of the British Cycling Academy and trained on the roads used in stage five of this year's race, making it a special win for him.
"It’s really nice to win at the Tour of Britain and take the race lead back," Hayter added. "I’ll also remember this one as it’s my training roads and I’ve lived here for quite a few years now."
Hayter now has three tricky days to hold onto the jersey with stage six the toughest of the three. The sixth stage is a very hilly route from Carlisle to Gateshead, before an undulating stage seven to Edinburgh, and a sprinters' day to end the race in Aberdeen on Sunday, September 12.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash
The Belgian champion had to hand his leader's jersey back to Ethan Hayter, who won the stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Stefan Küng shatters time of Filippo Ganna to become European time trial champion
Ganna looked to have the race wrapped up on the pan-flat course, until Küng hit the final straight
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash
The Belgian champion had to hand his leader's jersey back to Ethan Hayter, who won the stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ethan Hayter sprints to victory and retakes overall lead on Tour of Britain stage five
The young British rider out-sprinted Mark Cavendish and Giacomo Nizzolo
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Not much is missing': Julian Alaphilippe says he's close to peak fitness for World Championship defence
The current world champion put in an incredible effort on the Great Orme at the Tour of Britain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert hails 'special finish' on Great Orme at Tour of Britain after beating Julian Alaphilippe
The Belgian champion is using the British race as a key warm-up for a home World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert pips Julian Alaphilippe on the Great Orme after a frantic stage four of Tour of Britain
Overall leader Ethan Hayter worked at his own pace but couldn't hold onto the race favourites
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ribble-Weldtite reveal mechanical hindered their performance in Tour of Britain team time trial
The British Continental outfit had been targeting podium finish in the face of WorldTour opposition, but things went wrong early in their run
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ethan Hayter says he's 'up against it' as he leads Tour of Britain into queen stage
Ineos Grenadiers took stage three team time trial and now sit first and second in the overall standings
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ineos Grenadiers storm to stage win and overall lead with Hayter on Tour of Britain stage three team time trial
The British team showed they had the best strength in depth on the roads of Carmarthenshire
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •