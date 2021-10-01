'I’m happy to try Paris-Roubaix in the wet once': Mads Pedersen ready for two-pronged attack with Jasper Stuyven
The former world champion hit out at some riders saying they don't want to ride the 'Hell of the North' in the rain
Mads Pedersen has said that he would be "happy to try Paris-Roubaix in the wet once" as the weather forecast looks like rain is set for race day on Sunday.
The Trek-Segafredo team comes into the 'Hell of the North' with two potential winners in Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven.
Pedersen comes into the race after crashing at the World Championships in Leuven, Belgium, whereas Stuyven just missed out on the medals in his hometown, taking fourth.
After their final recon of the route, Pedersen spoke about his chances with the poor weather after taking his world title in awful conditions in Yorkshire 2019: "Of course I like the rain, I’ve said 1000 times before I don’t mind racing in the rain and I have the same mentality for Sunday."
The 25-year-old Dane spoke how luck was as important as skill at Roubaix, due to other riders making mistakes and crashes also a major threat to a rider's chances too.
“It’s a special race to do in the rain and for me, I don’t mind," Pedersen said. "I’m happy to try Roubaix in the wet once. But we’ll see if it’s going to rain."
When Stuyven was asked about riding in the wet on the cobbles he agreed with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who said if someone crashes you have "nowhere to go,"
Stuyven said: "I think that’s the perfect answer that I 100 per cent agree with and maybe what makes the race a bit more tricky as it’s not all in your hands.
"The guy in front of you makes a mistake and you brake it’s not going to end up well if you have to go on the side of the cobbles as it's really hard to come back on, so yes that does make it maybe more frustrating knowing you can’t really do anything."
There has been a lot of excitement from fans for a possible first wet Paris-Roubaix since 2002, but there has been a mixed reaction from the pros. Pedersen wasn't happy with those worried about safety.
"Ah safety reasons… Come on!" he said. "We’ve all seen the cobbles with mud on before, it’s not an easy race and of course it’s dangerous. It’s not normal terrain for bikes on cobbles like this, so it will always be dangerous.
"That’s how it is. We’re getting paid to do that. Some guys are not looking forward to it because they don’t like the rain but I don’t see it as more dangerous than other years. We just need to take into account that there will be mud and the stones may be wet."
When asked if they would watch the women's Paris-Roubaix and give advice to the women's side of Trek-Segafredo, Pedersen said they would be happy to give advice. While they won't be sat down watching they will have it on in the background as they prepare for their big day the day after.
Paris-Roubaix's race for the men takes place on Sunday, October 3 with the women the day prior on October 2 with both expected to be damp and full of action.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
