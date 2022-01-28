Inaugural Mixed Relay event will go ahead at Cyclocross Worlds despite Covid alterations
The test event will be debuted in Fayetteville hot on the heels of the introduction of the discipline at the 2021 Flanders Road World Championships
The introduction of the Mixed Relay event at the Cyclocross World Championships will go ahead despite increasing coronavirus cases thinning out numbers within national squads.
The debut Mixed Relay test event follows the introduction of the discipline at the 2021 Flanders Road World Championships, which was a surprise highlight from the week of racing.
Originally, three male and three female riders were set to compete per nation, each completing a lap before handing over to their team-mate, and those with the quickest accumulated time then crowned the winner.
Due to an uptick in positive coronavirus cases, however, each Mixed Relay squad will now have four instead of six riders. Italy, for example, has seen its squad halved following positive cases.
>>> 'We have protocols in place to the aid of everyone': Team DSM sports director delivers impassioned response to claims of team being overly strict
Seven teams will compete: Belgium, Italy and the Czech Republic representing the European contingent, while both the United States and Canada will field two squads each.
The inaugural Mixed Relay at last year's Road Worlds was a hit, receiving praise from fans and riders alike.
"I think it's fantastic," Alex Dowsett told Cycling Weekly after competing in the event for Britain.
"Cycling is a sport with a lot of tradition and a lot of that should stay but I also think cycling can be very archaic and very stuck in the past. And some of the really bad things that are associated with that - one of those is gender inequality. A lot of other sports you have mixed [events]."
Former organiser of the Fayetteville Championships, Brooks Watts, who brought the 2022 event to America, says he expects it will become a permanent World Championships fixture.
"For at least a decade, there has been talk of staging a mixed team relay event like the one held during mountain bike worlds," he told VeloNews.
"No ’cross worlds’ race director had yet stepped forward to make the relay a reality. This year in Fayetteville, we will finally see an unofficial mixed team relay championship — and I suspect it will become a fixture in future years with its own rainbow jerseys."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
