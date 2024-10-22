Indoor training is getting more expensive, is anyone still doing it old school?

Smart trainers and virtual worlds do make indoor riding more engaging, but if this isn't within your budget, you can still reap fitness from the great indoors

Elderly man cycling on rollers indoors
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Bussey
By
published
in Features

A decade ago, riding indoors was considered a necessary evil, a case of staring at numbers on a tiny LCD screen. Now, cyclists are able to ride with friends, race themselves, and others, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The explosion of available tech has certainly made indoor cycling more fun, but, this immersive experience comes at a cost. While it is possible to use most apps on a 'dumb' turbo trainer with a speed/cadence sensor, a trainer without 'ERG' mode won't replicate hills or provide automatic resistance to meet interval targets. Smart trainers start at around $400/£300, but can run into the thousands, with a host of complementary accessories available to elevate the experience.

Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

