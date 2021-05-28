Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021

The Critérium du Dauphiné is always a big objective for Ineos Grenadiers with the team always sending a strong line-up, and 2021 is no different.

As a main build-up race for the Tour de France, the British-registered team are sending most of their big leaders who aren't in Italy at the Giro d'Italia.

However, they will not be facing their main rivals of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), with Roglič riding an altitude training camp and Pogačar heading to his homeland to race the Tour of Slovenia.

This means Ineos come in as the big favourites with Geraint Thomas likely being the main leader ahead of Richie Porte.

Thomas has made it clear that he wants to win the Tour again and feels like he is in the best position to do that this year after winning the Tour de Romandie three weeks ago, as well as solid early-season showings at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya.

Porte comes into the Dauphiné with Ineos off the back of his third place at the Tour in 2020, he will want to continue his solid form with Ineos and maybe be right up in the GC again.

The rest of the team is also super strong with 2020 Giro d'Italia winner, Tao Geoghegan Hart being one of the riders who are likely to be returning to the domestique role but we may see himself getting his own chance.

Former world champion, Michał Kwiatkowski is also down to ride and will be a vital rider for all-terrain as he is likely to, yet again, ride himself into the ground for his leaders. Andrey Amador will play a similar role, perhaps concentrating on the flatter roads and the earlier parts of the climbs.

Again, another vital support rider is Dylan van Baarle - the winner of Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 has shown excellent form in the Dauphiné in the past, taking a stage win on the final stage a few years ago.

Finally, the very exciting Spanish climber Carlos Rodríguez will be a key rider on the mountain train. The 20-year-old has already shown how strong he is when the road goes skywards at the Tour de la Provence where he did some amazing work for Egan Bernal and eventual winner Iván Sosa on Mont Ventoux.

The Dauphiné starts on Sunday, May 30, which overlaps with the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, and takes place over eight days with various mountain stages as well as a time trial and hilly stages, plus one day for the sprinters.

Ineos Grenadiers team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021

Geraint Thomas (GBr)

Richie Porte (Aus)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)

Andrey Amador (CRi)

Dylan van Baarle (Ned)

Carlos Rodríguez (Esp)