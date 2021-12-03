Ineos reveal new kit for 2022 season
Red is back for the British team's latest strip
By Jonny Long
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their new kit for the 2022 season.
The new kit, made by Bioracer for the first time, has new-look red shoulders, a slight upgrade to the mostly navy jersey that the British team debuted in 2021.
The team's "iconic" line on the back of the jersey is also given a textured effect as well as a gradient on the arm between the official "flag blue" and "brigade red" colours of the strip.
This kit marks a new chapter for Ineos, who have parted ways with Castelli after five seasons. Modelled by Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna and Tom Pidcock in the release, the team will start wearing the kit from January 1 2022 while fans can pre-order their own strips now before it goes on sale in the new year.
“I’ve known Danny and Bioracer for a long time and always admired what they do and the way that they do it. I’ve always hoped and believed that we would work together one day so I am genuinely delighted that day has now come," Ineos Grenadiers Team Principal Dave Brailsford said.
"The ethos that underpins their work is built around speed - pure and simple - with athletes right at the heart. We share a common sense of adventure, a desire to innovate and do things differently but above all a passion for the race and for racing. We look forward to writing a new successful chapter together and showcasing their brilliant kit on the road in 2022 with our Grenadier spirit.”
“Our growing ambition calls for a more active role in the spotlight. Together with the best Grand Tour team of the last decade, we will be continuously pushing the boundaries of cycling performance," added Bioracer CEO Danny Segers.
"The Ineos Grenadiers stand out in the international peloton all year round, so we will certainly see the Bioracer logo on stage many times. Playing a leading role in the revolution of speedwear, we will translate the developments for the INEOS Grenadiers into the cycling apparel of millions of Bioracer riders worldwide.”
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
