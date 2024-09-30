Join Cycling Weekly's hill-climb series on Zwift, starting tonight!

Get those thighs pumping and win one of two Zwift Play controllers every week with our new series

Falling temperatures and falling leaves generally mean two things in the world of cycling - 1) hill-climbing season is upon us, and 2) it’s time to dust off the indoor trainer.

We’ve cannily coupled these together to create the Cycling Weekly Hill-Climb Challenge – a four-race series, taking place on Zwift, that will see competitors grind, spin, salivate and snarl their way to the top of a selection of virtual cycling’s most fearsome ascents.

