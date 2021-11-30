Josh Quigley set to resume Round the World challenge

Guinness World Record Holder Josh Quigley will resume his Round the World challenge on December 1 with the support of protective cycling clothing manufacturer ArmaUrto, following his life-threatening crash in December 2019.

Quigley had already completed the majority of his Round the World challenge in December 2019, when a car hit him at 70mph in Austin, Texas. He suffered serious injuries and couldn't continue with the tour.

The British rider is fully recovered though, and will meet the medical team that rehabilitated him when he returns to resume the challenge in Austin at the beginning of December.

He became a Guinness World Record Holder for cycling the furthest distance in a week in September 2021, completing 2,179 miles, and will now follow that accolade up by cycling from the American city back to his home in Edinburgh.

Official supporter ArmaUrto will provide Quigley with protective baselayers, jackets and bib shorts to give him extra protection for the 3,934 miles he needs to ccomplete.

Quigley will ride 1,965 miles from Austin to New York in nine days, before travelling to Lisbon, Portugal to finish the European leg of the challenge. He aims to cycle to Edinburgh in ten days from Lisbon, just in time for Christmas.

ArmaUrto officially launched the partnership with Quigley for his Round the World challenge on Monday at the company's brand day at Decathlon in Glasgow. Cycling fans had the opportunity to meet the Briton, with a select few winning the chance to ride with him in 2022.

Quigley will also raise money for charity while completing his Round the World charity.

Aimed at cycling enthusiasts and commuter cyclists, ArmaUrto's range of clothing is designed to address the growing number of cycling accidents in the UK. The brand sponsored UCI Continental team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling for the 2021 season, keeping the riders protected in training and in races.