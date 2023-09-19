Las Vegas police appeal for information on passenger who filmed fatal hit and run on cyclist
Cyclist 64-year-old Andreas Probst was fatally mown down while riding in Las Vegas in August
Las Vegas police are appealing for information on a passenger who filmed a hideous video of a driver seemingly mowing down a retired police chief who was cycling in the city.
The 17-year-old driver was caught and charged with murder after allegedly ploughing his Hyundai Elantra into 64-year-old Andreas Probst in the northwest of the city on 14 August. More than a month after the horrifying incident the passenger of the car still remains at large.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department has said it is “actively working” to identify the passenger. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the police are currently unable to release information on the driver charged with murder due to his age.
According to the same report, the driver was arrested on the same day of the collision and has now been linked to the theft of several vehicles that morning.
Probst had a 35-year-career in law enforcement in California, including as police chief of Bell, a city in Los Angeles county. He retired in 2009 and moved to Las Vegas where he then took up cycling to maintain fitness.
On 7 September, local people gathered at the scene of the fatal incident to erect a memorial to Probst - a permanently installed bike painted white - to mark the scene where he died.
There have been a recent series of similar incidents in the United States.
Last week, the Huntington Beach Police Department in California announced the arrest of a driver connected to "a series of intentional hit-and-run incidents," all involving cyclists.
The driver struck three people on bicycles on three separate occasions in Huntington Beach, injuring two and killing one. The deceased victim was later identified as 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, a local resident.
"I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect," said Huntington Beach chief of police Eric Parra.
"I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our City is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe."
