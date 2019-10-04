Britain’s first male e-racing national champion stripped of title following data manipulation charges

The first male national e-racing champion has been stripped of his title following a breach of conduct.

Cameron Jeffers (CyclingHub) was awarded the title following the championships in March, but British Cycling announced on Friday that it had upheld a breach “related to manipulation of pre-race data to gain an unfair advantage.”

The first ever e-racing men’s national jersey now sits on the shoulders of the second placed rider, James Phillips (Canyon ZCC).

Jeffers, an elite licence holder who races on the road for Cornwall’s Saint Piran team, has been sanctioned with a six-month suspension from participation in events, a £250 fine and a disqualification from the event.

The matter was resolved on September 19, following the competition held on online training platform, Zwift.

In a statement released on Friday, the national governing body said: “The charge related to manipulation of pre-race data to gain an unfair advantage via in-game equipment by the winner of the event.”

It added the Jeffers had accepted the sanctions and the title would be awarded to the second placed competitor, Phillips.

British Cycling integrity and compliance director Rod Findlay said: “Defending fair play in our competitions is at the core of our responsibilities as a governing body. The fact that we have been able to investigate the offence and uphold the charge reflects the strength of our new disciplinary regulations and our determination to pursue misconduct.”

Zwift, together with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), announced in September that they had agreed terms for the first ever UCI Cycling E-Sports World Championships to be held 2020.

The partnership will see the implementation of a new UCI rulebook for Cycling E-Sports in the coming year.