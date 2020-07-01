CW5000 July Challenges

The sun’s out, the days are long, some cafes are open for takeaway drinks and we can ride in small groups again – albeit with some challenging restrictions. If this isn’t reason to celebrate with some big rides and get our mileage up, we don’t know what is.

So after a few months of more socially responsible challenges it’s time to release the shackles and enjoy our riding almost as we did before. Congratulations to everyone who has already hit the 5,000 mile mark. Check out our CW5000 finishers club page to see who is on the list. If you’ve completed the distance, send a screen grab from your preferred route logging software (most are using Strava) to prove you’ve covered the distance and we’ll add you to the list.

1. Ride to the coast

There’s something about a ride to the coast that is ingrained in a rider’s psyche. It’s not totally clear why as we’re not likely to take our swimming things with us, but there is something about the coast that makes for a natural goal. Perhaps there’s something in reaching the end of the road, from where you can go no further, that attracts us. If you live by the coast, why not find a spot along the coast you’ve never ridden to before? Be sure to take a picture when you get there and upload to the CW5000 Facebook group.

2. Ride seven days in a row (at least ten miles)

Riding every day isn’t easy for those with family and busy lifestyles, but there’s no day that can’t be improved by riding a bike. So improve every day of your week by riding every day. We will except online/virtual rides for this challenge, as long as they log distance and are over ten miles. This challenge can be done over seven days in a row, it doesn’t have to start on a Monday.