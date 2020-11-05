Cycling Weekly Autumn Chase Series gets underway on Zwift – enter now

A brand new Cycling Weekly race series on Zwift gets under way this Saturday at 10.30am – another chance for you to race alongside CW staff members and get your name in print in the magazine. The Cycling Weekly Autumn Chase Series takes place over six weeks, from 7 November until 12 December.

Each race is 30km and follows the time-honoured handicap format – riders are grouped by ability level and set off at staggered start times, the slowest taking off first and the fastest last. It’s easy to keep tabs on the riders in your category, so as to work together as a group, because you’ll be wearing the same jerseys – auto-selected upon entry to the start pen. The beauty of this format is, everyone stands a chance of winning.

The top 15 finishers score points (15 points for first place, 14 for second, and so on), with each rider’s best three scores (from six races) counting towards their final position come 12 December. He or she with the highest score will be declared the Autumn Chase Series champion.

There are a few important rules to keep in mind before entering: 1) the results – which will be published in the print edition of Cycling Weekly each week – will be taken from Zwift Power, so you need to be registered on Zwift Power in advance; 2) you must race in the appropriate category group as calculated by Zwift Power, based on watts per kilo and roughly corresponding to FTP (Cat A: above 4.0w/kg; Cat B: 3.2–4.0w/kg; Cat C: 2.5–3.2w/kg; Cat D: under 2.5w/kg); 3) you must use a heart rate monitor; 4) and use the same display name in each race (preferably your real name).

The race dates and courses are as follows:

Nov 7 – Innsbruck worlds course short lap

Nov 14 – London loop with Box Hill finish

Nov 21 – Richmond, Cobbled climbs

Nov 28 – Watopia, Mountain 8

Dec 5 – Bologna

Dec 12 – France, Casse Pattes

You can enter now, either on the Zwift website or via the companion app.

>>> Here’s everything you need to keep you riding through the winter

Upon entering, you’ll be given a start time – bearing in mind that the slowest set off first, and the fastest last. You’ll be given a prompt to join the event in the bottom left of the screen, and your group-specific jersey will be automatically donned upon entering the start pen.