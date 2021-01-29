Cycling Weekly launches Winter Lockdown RR Series on Zwift 

Cycling Weekly kicks off a brand new six-week virtual race series this Saturday (30 January) at 10.30am. The CW Winter Lockdown RR Series on Zwift is designed to provide a competitive fix for riders who’ve been starved of real-life racing during the pandemic – and it promises fun, hard-fought action whatever your ability level.

Each race will take place on a different course, chosen from Zwift’s finest parcours, over a distance of 30-45km (depending on the terrain). Within each event, each category – A, B, C, D and E (women) – will have their own race, with only same-category riders visible. Each week’s results will be published in CW’s print edition, and the man and woman with the highest score (total of their best three scores) at the end of the series, on 6th March, will be declared our Winter Lockdown RR champions.

Rules and regs

In each category, the top 10 score points (10 points for 1st place, nine for 2nd, and so on).

Your best three scores over the series count towards your final total come the series end on 6th March.

Double draft is switched on and power-ups off for maximally realistic racing!

Results will be taken from Zwift Power. Any rider wishing to be part of the series needs to be registered on Zwift Power.

If your average power exceeds your category limit, your result will be flagged and you may be disqualified. (Cat A = 4.0w/kg and above; B = 3.2-3.9w/kg; C = 2.5-3.1w/kg; D = 2.4w/kg and below.)

You must use a heart rate monitor.

You must use exactly the same display name in each race (preferably your real name).

No power-ups.

No TT bikes.

Cycling Weekly reserves the right to remove any rider from the results if there is reasonable suspicion of cheating or manipulation of data.

Race calendar – Saturdays at 10.30am

Race 1 – 30 Jan

Tire-Bouchon, France – 40km

Race 2 – 6 Feb

2015 UCI Worlds Course – 35km

Race 3, 13 Feb

Road to Ruins – 35km

Race 4, 20 Feb

Greatest London Flat – 45km

Race 5, 27 Feb

Innsbruck KOM After Party – 35km

Race 6, 6 Mar

Petit Boucle, France – 37.9km